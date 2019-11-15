Man charged with attempted murder appears in Penticton court

Hunter Kruger, 25, will return to court Nov. 19 where it's expected he will plead to lesser charges

Hunter Kruger, 25, is facing multiple counts including attempted murder following an incident in Oliver in May 2019. He appeared in Penticton court on Nov. 15 to request to vary his bail conditions, which was adjourned until Nov. 19 where it is anticipated he will plead to lesser charges. (File Photo)

A South Okanagan resident facing an attempted murder charge briefly appeared in a Penticton court, Friday.

Hunter Terrence Styles Kruger, 25, is facing one count of possesing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, one count of pointing a firearm and one count of attempted murder following an incident in Oliver in May 2019.

Kruger is currently not in custody and appeared in court on Nov. 15 for an application to vary his bail conditions, which was requested to adjourn to Nov. 19 by his defence lawyer, Michael Patterson. Patterson stated during the Friday hearing that his client will likely be pleading to a lesser charge at his next appearance.

