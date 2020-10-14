Man charged with aggravated assault expected to enter a guilty plea

Steven Rinas was charged with aggravated assault and vehicular theft in stabbing incident earlier this year in Decker Lake. (File photo/Lakes District News)

The man charged with aggravated assault and vehicular theft in an Apr. 15 incident of stabbing in Decker Lake is set to appear in court on Oct. 15 for his hearing.

Steven James Rinas, 52, appeared in Smithers court for a brief first appearance on Apr. 20 after which Mr. Rinas’ bail hearing was set for April 24, but was denied bail and was ordered to be detained on his charges. He is facing four counts, with charges of aggravated assault, two charges of assault with a weapon and one charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

Burns Lake RCMP officers were called to Moe Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. on April 15 where they encountered a man who had been stabbed several times.

The man who was allegedly stabbed by Rinas, was taken to Burns Lake Hospital and later transported to Vancouver by a medevac flight, for further treatment. He has since been released.

Mr. Rinas is now set to appear in court on Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. and is expected to enter a plea.

“I can confirm that Mr. Rinas’ next appearance is still scheduled for October 15 at 2 pm. He is expected to enter a guilty plea at that appearance,” said Daniel McLaughlin, the communications counsel with the Ministry of Attorney General in an email to Lakes District News.

Rinas’ bail review is now scheduled for Oct. 31 as he is entitled to a bail review every 90 days according to the provisions of section 525 of the Criminal Code. Since his arrest, Rinas has been remanded in custody.

Burns Lake Lakes District News