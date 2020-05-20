Man charged with aggravated assault and theft pleads, “not guilty”

On April 15, the Burns Lake RCMP found a man stabbed several times, at Moe Road and launched an investigation. After an extensive search, the police arrested and charged, one Steven James Rinas in connection to the stabbing.

  • May. 20, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Rinas was set to appear for his arraignment on May 12. He is facing four counts, with charges of aggravated assault, two charges of assault with a weapon and one charge of theft of a motor vehicle. During his arraignment, Rinas pled not guilty to all the counts and elected to be tried by a provincial court judge. When an accused elects to be tried by a provincial court judge, the provincial court judge endorses on the information, in this case on information 9596-C-2, a record of the election, and continues with the trial.

The man who was allegedly stabbed by Rinas, was taken to Burns Lake Hospital but later transported to Vancouver by a medevac flight, for further treatment and has now been released.

Rinas, 52, had appeared before the Smithers court for his first appearance on April 21 after which his bail hearing was set for April 24. Rinas’ bail was denied and he was ordered to be detained on the charges.

Rinas has been remanded in custody and the matter has been adjourned to July 6, 2020 to fix the trial date according to Daniel McLaughlin, the communications counsel with the Ministry of Attorney General.

