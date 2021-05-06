Man charged in relation to hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Abbotsford

Collision took place in September 2020 in crosswalk at West Oaks Mall

First responders were on the scene at West Oaks Mall following a collision involving a pedestrian on Sept. 29, 2020. (Kevin MacDonald file photo)

A man has been charged in relation to a hit-and-run collision at West Oaks Mall in Abbotsford last September that seriously injured a pedestrian.

Jos Lucien Jacques Boulay, 77, has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident, according to the provincial court database. He was scheduled to make his first appearance in Abbotsford provincial court on Thursday (May 6).

The collision took place just after 7 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2020 in a crosswalk in front of London Drugs at West Oaks Mall.

At the time, police said a 58-year-old woman was critically injured, and the vehicle involved was seen briefly stopping before leaving the scene.

RELATED: Police seek driver in hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian

On Oct. 2, police released a photo of the suspect vehicle – a silver van with tinted rear windows – and described the driver as 5′ 6″ to 5′ 10″, 50 to 60 years old, and with a medium build.

A composite sketch of the driver was released on Oct. 16.

Police at that time said the driver had briefly stopped and spoken to people in the area, but left as passersby were tending to the injured pedestrian.

The driver did not leave any contact information, police said.

In November, police said they believed they had identified the van and driver and that charges were pending.

RELATED: Police say driver has been ID’ed in hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Abbotsford

The pedestrian, Sharon Beckett, sustained substantial injuries in the crash, including a broken ankle, shoulder, neck and back. She also had a fractured face and skull, and had to have surgery to repair her eye.

A GoFundMe campaign was organized to help cover costs associated with her recovery.

RELATED: GoFundMe launched for Abbotsford hit-and-run victim

vhopes@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford News