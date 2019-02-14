Man charged in relation to fatal truck rampage last year in Maple Ridge mall

Mission man facing several charges after mother of four dies from complications after being struck

A Mission man has been arrested in relation to a fatal pedestrian crash which occurred last year.

According to new release from the Ridge Meadows RCMP Traffic Section and Serious Crime Unit, Travis Pare, 35, has been charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death, one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and two counts of failure to stop at the scene of accident.

Pare appeared in court on Wednesday, Feb. 13, and was released on a recognizance of bail with conditions.

The incident occurred on Feb. 1, 2018 at around 3 p.m. when police responded to a single vehicle pedestrian crash near a restaurant drive-thru located in the 23900 Block of Dewdney Trunk Road.

At that time, police said a black pickup left a parking stall, backed into a parked vehicle, then drove forward into a restaurant drive-through lane at 240th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge.

The truck then collided with barricades, jumped the curbed drive-through lane and came to a stop against an unoccupied bus stop.

Kelly Sandoval, a 35-year old Mission mother, and her six-year-old son were in the truck’s path. She pushed her son out of the way, but was hit and pushed against a fence at the McDonalds drive through.

She sustained an injured leg. The boy had a bump on his head.

On March 19, 2018, 46 days after the incident, Sandoval died as a result of alleged complications relating to the injuries she sustained from the crash.

