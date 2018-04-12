Man charged in Raspberry incident out on bail

A 38-year-old Castlegar man charged with trespassing, theft and mischief in Raspberry.

A 38-year-old Castlegar man charged with trespassing, theft and mischief in Raspberry was released on bail on Wednesday, April 11.

Erik Sidney Larsen has been charged with trespassing at night, mischief under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

He is also charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of stolen property in two additional, separate incidents. In the second he was accompanied by a female, court heard.

Larsen was released on bail after appearing at Castlegar Provincial Court Wednesday, on the following conditions:

• no contact with the female involved in the third incident;

• he is to reside with his parents;

• a curfew from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., except with the written consent of his bail supervisor or if in the company of his parents;

• he was to report to his bail supervisor by 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 12 and subsequently as directed;

• no contact with any of the individuals whose properties were involved in the three incidents;

• and he is not to be in the possession of tools outside of his home or workplace.

Larsen’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, May 16 in Castlegar.