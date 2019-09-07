TransLink is asking for public input on its Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows plan. (THE NEWS/files)(File)

Man charged in racist, sexist rant on Burnaby bus

Raul Miguel Rubio-Alabau is charged with four offences, including assault and uttering threats

  • Sep. 7, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A 45-year-old man has been charged after a number of racist and sexist incidents in Burnaby.

Mounties received a report of a man being “racially abused” and assaulted near Parker Street and Alpha Avenue on Thursday around 4 p.m., police said in a news release.

Officers found the suspect in the 4400 block of Hastings Street, near Willingdon.

Employees from a nearby liquor store approached them and said the man had stolen alcohol moments earlier.

Police received a third report from a witness who’d seen a man make racist and sexist comments on a bus that afternoon.

The RCMP confirmed it was the same suspect, and confirm they’re aware of a video circulating online of the bus incident.

Raul Miguel Rubio-Alabau is charged with assault, mischief, theft and uttering threats.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Wildfire responds to two blazes near Peachland
Next story
VIDEO: Motorcyclists rushed to hospital after crash in rural Langley

Just Posted

Most Read