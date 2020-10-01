Man charged in Langley triple murder back in court

Kia Ebrahimian will be back in court again in late October

A man accused of a triple murder in Langley will be back in Surrey Provincial Court on Oct. 27.

Kia Ebrahimian was in court for a pre-trial appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Ebrahimian was charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the death of his family. He was arrested almost a month after bodies were discovered amid the burned rubble at a house fire in the 19600-block of Wakefield Drive on June 13.

Ebrahimian was the only survivor of a fire that destroyed the home in the Langley Meadows neighbourhood.

He faces charges in connection with the death of his sister Medea ‘Befrin’ Ebrahimian, his mother Tatiana Bazyar, and his mother’s common-law-husband Francesco Zangrilli.

A trial date has not yet been set. Ebrahimian’s next appearance is for a pre-trial conference, and is to be held at 3:15 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it is uncertain whether spectators will be allowed in the courtroom.

READ MORE: Case in Langley triple murder put over to end of month

Langley Advance Times