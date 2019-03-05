Courthouse in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)

Man charged in death of Gabriola Island jogger seeks trial in B.C. Supreme Court

William Sydney Goosman charged with dangerous driving causing death in 2018

A man charged in relation to the death of a Gabriola Island volunteer firefighter intends to see his case go to trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

William Sydney Goosman was charged with dangerous driving causing death in a Jan. 24, 2018 incident on Gabriola, where Jay Dearman was killed. According to the fire department’s website, Dearman was killed while out for a run and had been with the department since June 2012.

Michael Ritzker, Goosman’s legal counsel, told a provincial court judge in Nanaimo on Tuesday about his client’s intention and it has to be determined whether the case will go to Supreme Court.

A focus hearing is set for March 19 and Ritzker said he will justify having a preliminary inquiry, from which the court will determine if there is enough evidence to warrant a trial.

Ritzker said he will have to offer a list of witnesses.

If the case goes to trial, it would be with a judge presiding, with no jury.

Basil McCormick, Crown counsel, didn’t wish to comment.

