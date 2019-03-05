Man charged in death of Gabriola Island jogger seeks trial in B.C. Supreme Court

A man charged in relation to the death of a Gabriola Island volunteer firefighter intends to see his case go to trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

William Sydney Goosman was charged with dangerous driving causing death in a Jan. 24, 2018 incident on Gabriola, where Jay Dearman was killed. According to the fire department’s website, Dearman was killed while out for a run and had been with the department since June 2012.

Michael Ritzker, Goosman’s legal counsel, told a provincial court judge in Nanaimo on Tuesday about his client’s intention and it has to be determined whether the case will go to Supreme Court.

RELATED: Man dies after being struck by vehicle while jogging on Gabriola Island

A focus hearing is set for March 19 and Ritzker said he will justify having a preliminary inquiry, from which the court will determine if there is enough evidence to warrant a trial.

Ritzker said he will have to offer a list of witnesses.

If the case goes to trial, it would be with a judge presiding, with no jury.

Basil McCormick, Crown counsel, didn’t wish to comment.

