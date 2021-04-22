Man charged in Clayton Heights gas station shooting sentenced on two charges for a different shooting that happened in New Westminster

A Mercedes SUV is covered at a gas station in the Clayton area following a deadly shooting there on Sept. 28, 2019. Carlos Monteith, the man charged in the Clayton shooting, was sentenced April 22 on charges related to a different shooting in New West in November, 2019. (File photo)

The man charged in the Clayton Heights gas station shooting was sentenced on two charges for a different shooting that happened in New Westminster in 2019.

Carlos Nathaniel Monteith was sentenced in New Westminster court on Thursday (April 22).

These charges were for an incident that occurred on Nov. 15, 2019 in which a woman was injured.

On count 2, discharging a firearm with intent, he received a sentence of six years and six months.

“After receiving credit for time served pre-sentencing he was ordered to serve a further 50 months and 10 days,” Dan McLaughlin communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Service told the Cloverdale Reporter.

McLaughlin also said Monteith received a lifetime firearms ban.

On count 3, a charge of possessing a prohibited weapon, Monteith was sentenced to 36 months to be served concurrently with count 2.

“Counts 1 and 4 were stayed at the conclusion of the sentencing hearing. He had entered guilty pleas to these charges on April 19.” Count 1 was for attempted murder with a firearm and count 4 was for possession of a firearm while restricted.

Clayton Gas Station Shooting

Monteith and Trion Demario Castello were both charged after a brazen shooting a Clayton gas station that killed Kristijan Coric, a Surrey resident in September, 2019. A year after the shooting, Monteith was charged with first-degree murder and Castello was charged with accessory after the fact.

They will both be in court for the Clayton shooting on April 27.

At the time, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) called the incident a “targeted shooting.”

The windshield of black Mercedes-Benz G-Class vehicle, later covered with a tarp by police, had at least eight bullet holes in it. One witness said a masked suspect approached the vehicle and fired several shots before running from the scene.

When IHIT announced charges against Monteith and Castello Oct. 30, 2020, Monteith was already in custody for “an unrelated matter,” and Castello was taken into custody Oct. 30, Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT said at the time.

Jang revealed then that an “influx” of information and dash-cam footage that came in from the public “proved very useful to our investigators.”

-With files from Tom Zillich, Lauren Collins

