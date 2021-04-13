Man charged after pushing pregnant woman to the ground in Surrey, police say

Surrey RCMP say it appeared to be an 'unprovoked assault'

A man has been arrested and charged after pushing a pregnant woman to the ground in what appeared to be “an unprovoked assault” in Whalley, say Surrey RCMP.

Surrey RCMP first notified the public of the assault on March 31, asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The victim, according to that release from Corporal Joanie Sidhu, was assaulted after a visit to a bank on 102nd Avenue and King George Boulevard just after 11:30 a.m. on March 23.

Sidhu said an “unknown man approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground” and it “appears this was an unprovoked assault.”

The victim, she said, was taken to hospital and “fortunately received only minor physical injuries.”

On Tuesday (April 13), Surrey RCMP Sergeant Elenore Sturko said with help from the public, a suspect was identified and Roger Evanson, 49, was arrested in Langley on April 10.

Evanson, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of assault and was remanded in custody, Sturko said.

