Man charged after police respond to shots-fired call in Abbotsford

Three suspects were on scene near Ravine Park when police arrived

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police responded to a shots-fired call in Abbotsford on Monday morning (Nov. 9).

The incident took place at about 11 a.m. near Ravine Park (off Crescent Way).

Abbotsford Police patrol officers and members of the emergency response team arrived on scene and located three suspects.

Police say their investigation led to the seizure of a stolen loaded 9mm pistol on one of the suspects. That man has now been charged with firewarm offences, possession of stolen property and breaching his conditions.

ALSO READ: Charges laid in Abbotsford incident that ended with police shooting suspect

ALSO READ: Man shot dead in east Abbotsford suburbs

Abbotsford News