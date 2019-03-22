Man charged after knife waved at 7-Eleven store clerk

A Port Alberni man has been charged after robberies on consecutive nights in the city — one of which included a knife being waved at a store clerk.

According to a media release from Port Alberni RCMP, a masked suspect entered the city’s Redford Street 7-Eleven in the early hours of March 11, brandished an edged weapon and demanded money, before fleeing with an undisclosed amount. The clerk was not injured.

The following evening a masked suspect entered the Best Western Plus Barclay Beer and Wine store located on Stamp Avenue and demanded money. Again, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled. Again, no one was injured.

“Within half an hour of the second robbery, the Port Alberni RCMP had identified the suspect,” Port Alberni RCMP Media Relation Officer Cpl. Amelia Hayden said. “The man was located and arrested as the person responsible for both robberies. Police have also recovered the stolen money from both robberies.”

Port Alberni’s Jared Dallen Stein, 30, was charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of disguise with intent and flight while pursued by a peace officer. Stein is in custody and is scheduled for a court appearance April 3.

