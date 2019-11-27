Man charged after assault leaves Abbotsford senior, 85, with broken teeth, facial cuts

A 19-year-old Chilliwack man has been charged after the violent attack of an 85-year-old man Sunday morning in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said police were called to the area of 33555 South Fraser Way – west of Bourquin Crescent East – at about 10 a.m. for a report that an elderly man was being hit and robbed.

Witnesses followed the suspect as he ran away. Bird said the man ran into traffic on South Fraser Way, and was struck by a vehicle.

The culprit continued to run away, and witnesses saw him head into a townhouse complex and go over a fence and into a ravine north of Trinity Street in downtown Abbotsford.

Police arrived and found the suspect hiding in some bushes in the ravine.

Bird said the victim – who did not know the assailant – sustained serious injuries, including broken teeth and cuts to this face.

Brandon William Janveaux has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Bird said she did not know what weapon Janveaux is alleged to have used.

Janveaux currently has other charges before the courts, according to the provincial court database. He is set to go to trial on Jan. 16 on charges of occupying a vehicle knowing that a firearm is present, possesssing a firearm without a licence, and carrying a weapon or prohibited device on Sept. 30, 2018 in Chilliwack.

He is also set to go on trial on March 20 on two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of breaching his bail conditions on June 17 of this year in Chilliwack.

