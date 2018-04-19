Man broke into home, frightened woman in bed, police say

Abbotsford Police are looking for a man that broke into a woman’s home and gave her a scare.

She woke up to find the man standing over her, screamed and the man then ran away, according to police.

In a statement, Sgt. Judy Bird said the incident happened late on April 5 but police have been unable to locate a suspect since. She said the woman was unable to provide a description of the man, as it was dark at the time.

Cops searched the area at the time but could not find the man, Bird said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at (604) 859-5225 or text 222973.