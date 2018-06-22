Police arrested a 36-year-old Duncan man after thefts at Best Buy and Canadian Tire in the Cowichan Commons mall. (Citizen file)

Man brandishes axe during robbery

Mounties were able to locate the suspect within two hours of the incident

An axe-wielding robber was apprehended by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP after a theft at the Cowichan Commons Best Buy store on June 2.

Employees told police the incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. when a man walked into the store, grabbed an item and took off out the door “while yelling and wielding an axe threatening staff and customers,” according to a press release issued June 22.

Mounties were able to locate the suspect within two hours of the incident at Best Buy and a related theft from Canadian Tire.

Duncan’s Corey Wayne Boise, 36, was arrested in relation to the crimes and faces charges of Robbery, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft.

His next court date is July 3.

Staff Sgt. Chris Swain of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP “commends the quick and safe actions of the Canadian Tire and Best Buy employees which resulted in a swift arrest of Mr. Boise and recovery of the stolen items,” said the release.

Those with information about any crime or suspicious activity are asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or their local detachment. Alternatively, for those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visiting cowichancrimestoppers.com or by texting a tip by typing COWICHAN plus your tip to 274637.

