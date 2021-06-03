Man barricaded himself in Cloverdale house overnight, police say

Police say a man barricaded himself overnight in a house in Cloverdale, in the 5800-block of 168th Street. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

A Surrey man was taken into police custody Thursday morning after a crisis negotiator talked him out of a house in the 5800-block of 168th Street in Cloverdale, where police say he barricaded himself for more than four hours.

“It was a long evening,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn said. The Emergency Response Team was called to the scene at about 2:20 a.m., the man was taken into custody at 6:50 a.m. and police had the area cleared for traffic by 7:20 a.m.

There was no hostage, Munn said, but he was armed.

“He had multiple different weapons,” Munn said. She declined to disclose what they were as the matter is still under investigation and no charges have been laid.

Asked if the man injured himself, Munn said, “I don’t believe so.

“I believe he was likely taken to the hospital,” she said. “I believe he was apprehended under the Mental Health Act but it doesn’t mean that there also potentially can’t be some criminal charges depending on the circumstances.”

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on InstagramÂ and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader