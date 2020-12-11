Christopher John Parker, 37, is wanted on three warrants and may be armed, Victoria police warned on Dec. 11. (Victoria Police Department)

Man at large may be armed, Victoria police warn

Christopher John Parker is a 37-year-old Caucasian man

  • Dec. 11, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Victoria police are warning people that a man wanted on three warrants is at large and may be armed.

Christopher John Parker is wanted for an aggravated assault investigation and for failing to appear in court for charges related to a replica firearm and drugs.

He is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian man with short blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5’11” and 155 pounds with a slim build. At times, Parker also has a beard.

VicPD asks that anyone who sees him does not approach, but calls 911 immediately. Anyone with information about Parker can call 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Emergency response team called in after armed man found barricaded inside Langford home

READ ALSO: VicPD spends two hours de-escalating armed man in crisis

Â 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News

Previous story
Still no word on charges in death of police officer Allan Young
Next story
RCMP warns to lock and secure vehicles to avoid illegal entry and thefts

Just Posted

Most Read