Man arrested in Vanderhoof in connection to Alberta mall shooting

Two suspects connected to a June 30 shooting at Parkland Mall in Alberta have been arrested.

Casey Cousins, 31, was arrested in Calgary with the assistance of Calgary Police Service on Tuesday.

Jacob Doubt, 23, was arrested in Vanderhoof the same day, with the assistance of B.C. RCMP.

Both Cousins and Doubt are from Calgary.

The two each face a number of charges, including attempted murder with a firearm, multiple firearms-related charges, possession of a stolen vehicle and failing to comply with release orders.

Red Deer RCMP are still working to identify other individuals who may have been involved in the shooting, which injured a male, who was taken to hospital.

