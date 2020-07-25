Man arrested in connection with sexual assault, robbery near Surrey SkyTrain station

He has not yet been charged, police say

A 30-year-old man has been arrested following a sexual assault and robbery near a SkyTrain station earlier this month, police say.

The man was arrested and taken into police custody Friday (July 24), according to a Surrey RCMP release.

Police said that charges have not yet been sworn in court, and the name of the suspect will “not be released at this time.”

Surrey RCMP added that more information will be released “following further court proceedings.”

Shortly after 11 p.m. on July 10, police received a 911 call “reporting that a woman had been sexually assaulted in the area of King George SkyTrain station,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Saturday (July 11).

Police said the woman was walking under the Expo Line, toward Fraser Highway, around 10:45 p.m when an “unknown male suspect approached her with a weapon.”

The release added that the man allegedly robbed the woman of her belongings and then “pulled her into the bushes and sexually assaulted her.”

“Following the assault, the male suspect fled the area, and the woman was able to obtain assistance and call for help.”

According to police, the suspect is described as Caucasian, between 30 and 40 years old and about 5’10”. The suspect was wearing a red and blue bandana on his face, with all black clothing.

RCMP added the victim had “minor injuries” from the incident and she was taken to hospital.

Surrey RCMP Victim Services has taken over the investigation, police said.

RCMP is now looking for witnesses any information, or if anyone was driving in the area, who may have dash-cam video from the area at the time of offence, to come forward.

