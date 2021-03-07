Man arrested in connection with fuel thefts around 100 Mile House

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of fuel thefts in the 100 Mile House area.

100 Mile RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said the man was arrested after an off-duty officer him walking on Birch Avenue with a shopping cart loaded with a blue water can on March 5. As the man was suspected of being involved in the ongoing theft of fuel from local businesses and individuals over the past year, the officer stopped and spoke with him, taking photos of the item, noting it was filled with diesel.

The man explained he got the can from a friend and continued on his way.

The officer discussed the circumstances with another officer, who said the blue can may have been stolen from a local residence a month earlier. Police contacted the complainant, who provided enough identifiers to prove the blue water can was his and had been stolen from his home.

The officer visited complex where the suspect lives and located the blue can in a vehicle parked there. The vehicle, a recreational camping van, was then seized by police so a search warrant could be completed.

On March 6, police received a warrant authorizing a search of the van. A number of cans, including the blue water can still filled with diesel, were seized along with what is believed to be stolen copper pipe. A yellow can with writing on it – “Sno-Drifter’s” – was also seized.

The suspect has been released on number of conditions, including a curfew (the theft of the can occurred overnight), no-possession of break-in tools and no possession of any container over three litres capacity which could be used for storing or carrying liquid fuel on his person or in any motor vehicle that he would occupy. He also must report to a bail supervisor as directed.

Anyone with information on this offence or other fuel thefts occurring in the 100 Mile House RCMP detachment area, are asked to call the detachment at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer, or to remain anonymous, BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to provide your information. Please refer to 100 Mile House RCMP File 2021-796.

100 Mile House Free Press