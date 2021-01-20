Man arrested in connection to kidnapping, murder investigations: Surrey RCMP

Police say Dyllan Petrin was arrested in Vancouver

Dyllan Petrin is charged related to an ongoing investigation in Surrey involving a kidnapping and assault that occurred in July, 2019. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP say a man wanted in connection with a Surrey kidnapping investigation and a Winnipeg murder investigation, has been arrested.

Dyllan Petrin was arrested on two Canada-wide warrants in Vancouver on this week, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (Jan. 20).

The detachment’s serious crimes unit, police said, began its search for Petrin in May 2020 “after his court-ordered electric monitoring ankle bracelet was cut off while on bail.”

Surrey RCMP said, “a few months later, after learning that Petrin was wanted in connection to a murder that occurred in Winnipeg on July 21, 2020,” the serious crimes unit teamed up with the Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit.

Through its investigation, Surrey RCMP said that officers “learned that Petrin was hiding-out in Vancouver.”

Petrin was arrested on the outstanding warrants on Tuesday (Jan. 19).

“This arrest would not have been possible without the collaboration and strong partnerships between our specialized units at the Surrey RCMP, Lower Mainland District and VPD emergency response teams, and Winnipeg Police Service Homicide Unit,” said Superintendent Elija Rain, Surrey RCMP Investigative Services Officer.

“We are pleased that the coordinated efforts of all agencies involved resulted in an arrest of a dangerous offender involved in violent crimes in both BC and Manitoba.”

