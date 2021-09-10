Man arrested for sexual interference of child at park in Abbotsford

Incident alleged to have occurred Monday in public washroom at Grant Park

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is investigating an allegation of sexual interference involving a child that occurred Monday (Sept. 6) inside a public washroom at Grant Park.

The incident took place at around 4 p.m. at the park located at 31850 Madiera Place in west Abbotsford.

Sgt. Judy Bird said because the victim is a child, the specifics of the incident are not being released.

She said the suspect left the area on his bicycle, but was later located and arrested for sexual interference.

ALSO READ: Man sentenced to 20 months for sexual interference in Mission

The man is described as South Asian, in his 40s or 50s, and having a medium build. He was wearing a white “bucket hat” and was carrying a Superstore cooler bag.

Bird said anyone who believes they had contact with a man matching that description or who might have information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).

The man has been released from custody with conditions that include:

• not communicating with anyone under the age of 16;

• not going to any public parks, swimming areas, community centres or theatres where people under the age of 16 years are present or reasonably expected to be present; and

• not entering schools, school grounds, playgrounds or daycares where people under the age of 16 years are present or expected to be present.

ALSO READ: Interior Health’s top doctor charged with sex crimes against child in Alberta

vhopes@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford News