Man arrested for credit card fraud

Terrace RCMP responded to more than 300 calls for service between Sept. 2 and Sept. 8. Of those approximately 145 occurred Friday to Sunday.

Below are some of the highlights from the weekend calls.

Man arrested in credit card fraud file

A man is in custody following a string of frauds involving a stolen credit card.

A woman reported her wallet had been stolen from her vehicle on the 4800 block of Leon Avenue in the early morning of Sept. 8. She later received updates advising her of locations it had since been used at.

Based on the information, police conducted an investigation and identified a man using the card.

Robert Flavel is charged with two counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card and one count of Possess a Stolen Credit Card.

As of Sept. 11, 2019 he remained in custody.

Vehicle crash leads to impaired charge

A man lost his license following a crash near Cedarvale Ferry Road on Saturday.

Around 11:20 p.m., Sept. 7, 2019, Terrace RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 16 in Cedarvale. While talking to the driver, police noted an odour of alcohol and performed a roadside breath test, which registered a fail. The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

He received a 90-day driving prohibition and 30-day vehicle impound under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Sidewalk bicyclist hit by car

An intoxicated man riding a bike on the Kalum Street sidewalk was hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:50 p.m., Sept. 8 Terrace RCMP and Fire and Rescue services attended the area of Kalum Street and Loen Avenue. The vehicle’s driver reported turning south onto Loen Avenue when the bicyclist crossed directly in front. The bicyclist confirmed he was riding on the sidewalk.

He was medically cleared by Fire and Rescue, arrested, and lodged in cells to sober up safely.

Sobering up with police

Approximately 14 people spent time sobering up with police over the weekend, some facing additional charges once released.

On Friday, nine people were arrested while intoxicated by drugs or alcohol and held in custody to sober up safely. Of those arrested, seven were men and two were women. Two of the men were released with court dates for offences including obstruction and breach.

Arrests were made on the 2400 block of Eby Street, the 4600 block of Lakelse Avenue, the 3200 block of Atwood St., the 3200 block of School Street, the 4600 block of Lakelse Avenue, Greig Avenue and Kalum Street, and the 3200 block of Emerson.

Two men and a woman were arrested Saturday at locations including the 3000, 3200 and 3300 block of Kalum Street. The woman also received a court date related to breach offences.

Two men were arrested Sunday on the 3200 block of Eby Street and Kalum and Loen Avenue. Both were released after they had sobered up safely.

If you have information about crime contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.