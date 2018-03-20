Man arrested, charged in connection with stabbing at Langford Lanes

Austin Bonner has been arrested and charged in relation to a stabbing at the Langford Lanes bowling alley over the weekend. (Gazette file photo)

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a stabbing at Langford Lanes over the weekend.

Austin Bonner was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated assault. The 20-year-old was held overnight and made his first appearance in at the Western Communities provincial court Tuesday.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, March 17, two men were involved in a verbal argument that led to a physical confrontation. The suspect fled the area before police arrived on scene. Police dogs were then called in to aid in the search, but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

The victim remains in hospital in serious, but stable condition. RCMP said Bonner and the victim knew each other.

“West Shore investigators were able to identify the accused and gather evidence that led to the arrest. The West Shore Serious Crime Unit continues to follow up on leads and interview potential witnesses as the case moves forward,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell of the West Shore RCMP in a release.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-8864 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

