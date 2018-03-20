Austin Bonner has been arrested and charged in relation to a stabbing at the Langford Lanes bowling alley over the weekend. (Gazette file photo)

Man arrested, charged in connection with stabbing at Langford Lanes

Twenty-year-old Austin Bonner has been charged with aggravated assault

  • Mar. 20, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a stabbing at Langford Lanes over the weekend.

Austin Bonner was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated assault. The 20-year-old was held overnight and made his first appearance in at the Western Communities provincial court Tuesday.

RELATED: One man left with stab wounds after fight near Langford Lanes

In the early morning hours of Saturday, March 17, two men were involved in a verbal argument that led to a physical confrontation. The suspect fled the area before police arrived on scene. Police dogs were then called in to aid in the search, but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

The victim remains in hospital in serious, but stable condition. RCMP said Bonner and the victim knew each other.

“West Shore investigators were able to identify the accused and gather evidence that led to the arrest. The West Shore Serious Crime Unit continues to follow up on leads and interview potential witnesses as the case moves forward,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell of the West Shore RCMP in a release.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-8864 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Semi rolls over on Alberni Highway
Next story
Nighttime construction starting at Northfield intersection

Just Posted

B.C. climber remembered for gentle spirit, love of mountains

  • 19 hours ago

 

Lantzville reaches agreement with CUPE

 

Celebrated singer-songwriter returns to Sicamous

 

Future princess Markle practised at Lower Mainland pistol range

 

Most Read