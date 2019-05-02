Man arrested after woman found dead in Montrose, B.C.: RCMP

One man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in Montrose early Thursday morning.

Trail and Greater District RCMP were called to a home on 9th Avenue in Montrose at approximately 1 a.m., police said in a news release.

“The death appeared to be suspicious and an adult male was arrested at the scene. South East District Major Crime has been called to assist and now has conduct of the investigation,” said the release.

The investigation is ongoing and police have no information to suggest that the greater public is at further risk.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call Trail RCMP at (250) 364-2566, or Crime Stoppers.

