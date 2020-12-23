Man arrested after stolen vehicle recovered in Chemainus

Suspect not located initially but later turns himself in without incident

Police located a vehicle stolen on Dec. 17 in the early-morning hours of Dec. 18. (Photo by Don Bodger)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP arrested a 29-year-old man and recovered a stolen truck in Chemainus on Dec. 18.

Ronald Lorenz is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime. Police are also still investigating other alleged offences related to this incident with the help of the RCMP Forensic Identification Services and further charges will be considered as more information becomes available from the investigation.

On Dec. 17, front-line police officers received a call from the owner of a truck who reported it was missing from the parking lot at his place of employment. Police did patrols immediately and shared a description of the missing vehicle with police agencies around southern Vancouver Island.

Police then received a call from a Chemainus resident around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 18 pertaining to the investigation. On-duty officers attended and recovered the stolen truck thanks to the tip from the community.

But the suspect was not initially located during a search of the surrounding area despite police setting up containment using emergency vehicle equipment and with assistance from the Police Dog Service.

Later in the day, the suspect turned himself in to police and was arrested without incident.

Police did not have any concern about the public potentially being at risk during the search.

Anyone with further information to provide about this case is urged to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

Ladysmith Chronicle