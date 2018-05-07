Man arrested after stabbing incident in Mission

Mission RCMP say victim and suspect know each other

One man is recovering from injuries and another is in custody after a stabbing incident in Mission last week.

The incident took place on May 3 at about 4 p.m. Mission RCMP received a complaint that a person had been stabbed, and was suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

It is alleged the attack occurred outside the victim’s residence in Mission, and that the suspect and victim are known to each other.

As the investigation progressed, the suspect was located in Coquitlam and was arrested by Coquitlam RCMP.

Mission RCMP Staff Sgt. Steve Crawford said the prompt arrest was made “as a result of the co-ordinated efforts of Mission RCMP general duty and the general investigation unit, along with assistance from Coquitlam RCMP, and the integrated forensic identification section,” who interviewed witnesses, and examine multiple scenes for evidence.

“The victim is recovering from the injuries sustained in this matter, and this altercation is alleged to revolve around historical matters between the victim and the suspect. There was no risk to the general public,” added Crawford.

The next day (May 4) 32-year-old Kyle Robert Kollman of Port Coquitlam appeared in court. He was charged with aggravated assault in relation to this incident, and remains in custody pending his next court appearance.