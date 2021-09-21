Man arrested after pointing pistol at passersby in Nanaimo

Witnesses saw man pointing gun at them and gave description to police that led to quick arrest

A man was arrested on several firearms charges after allegedly pointing a gun at people on Departure Bay Road earlier this month. (Photo submitted)

A man has been arrested in Nanaimo for allegedly pointing a handgun at people as they were driving by.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident happened about 2 a.m. Sept. 4, when witnesses reported to police a man had pointed a black firearm at them as they drove by him in the 2800 block of Departure Bay Road.

The witnesses drove to a safe spot, called 911, and were able to give police a detailed description of the suspect, which helped investigators quickly arrest him.

RCMP police dog services were called in and found a black Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun near the suspect’s location.

Scott Rogers, 26, of Nanaimo, was held in custody and appeared in provincial court Sept. 5 when he was formally charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and possession of a firearm without a licence.

Const. Sherri Wade, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, praised the vehicle’s occupants for their quick and detailed report to the police.

“They did everything the police hope witnesses will do,” Wade said. “They left a potentially dangerous situation. They immediately called 911 and provided information that led to the arrest of the suspect.”

Rogers’s next court appearance is Sept. 28.

