Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Kelowna

A police investigation that began in Glenmore, on Monday, ended in Rutland hours later.

RCMP responded to a report of a man with a gun in the area of Glenmore Road and Kane Road at about 4:45 p.m. From there, officers were led to a residence in the 700-block of Leathead Road where the suspect was believed to be inside.

Police established a containment area around the home and efforts were made to call out all the occupants of the residence. Multiple people emerged from the home, however, the suspect refused to exit.

According to Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, a critical incident commander, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team and RCMP crisis negotiators were called in to assist.

“After a prolonged effort to de-escalate the situation, the suspect surrendered peacefully to police at about 1 a.m. He was taken into custody without further incident,” said Cpl. Noseworthy.

The 51-year-old Kelowna man remains in custody this morning. He faces several potential charges. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

