Man arrested after fleeing police near Tofino

A 39 year-old Opitsaht man who was arrested last month after trying to flee from police is facing drugs and weapons charges.

An arrest warrant was issued after the man had failed to appear for a March court date and police say they executed a search warrant on Nov. 30 and found drugs and firearms at a residence owned by a person the man was prohibited from having contact with.

“He is also bound by the Family Law Act not to have contact with an individual, but was found to be actively avoiding police by living at that residence,” reads a statement from the RCMP.

The man was also prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous assault with a weapon conviction in 2018.

Tofino RCMP Detachment Commander Sergeant Todd Pebernat said the man fled from the residence when police arrived, but was located by a search team that included an RCMP helicopter and Police Dog Services.

“This was great work by the Tofino RCMP membership and partnering agencies. From locating and arresting the suspect, executing a search warrant and seizing firearms, this shows how hard the members here work for the safety of their community,” Pebernat said through the statement.

