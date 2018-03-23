Man arrested after firearms incident near golf course

A 24-year-old man was arrested and is facing multiple proposed firearms charges following an incident up near the Cranbrook Golf Course on Monday night.

Cranbrook/Kimberley RCMP and Police Dog Services responded to the call of a man who was observed pointing a firearm in an unsafe manner near several residences near the golf course, which caused a lockdown at the East Kooteany Regional Hospital.

RCMP contained the area and the suspect was located by Cpl. Phil Sullivan and Police Service Dog Denim. The suspect was arrested and several firearms were siezed, including one loaded rifle.

Proposed charges include discharging a firearm in a reckless manner, careless use of a firearm and uttering threats to a police officer.

Cranbrook RCMP also thanks the public for numerous social media posts that advised people to avoid the area while authorities responded to the incident.