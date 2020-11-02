RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Man arrested after fight with baseball bat breaks out at Kamloops bus loops

The incident took place on the afternoon of Halloween

  • Nov. 2, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week-

Kamloops RCMP received reports of a fight at the North Shore bus exchange at 700 Tranquille Rd.

Multiple reports of the fight said one of the men had a baseball bat.

Police were on the scene within two minutes and gave chase to the man with the bat into a residential area.

The suspect was captured and arrested and the bat retrieved.

The incident took place about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Jeff Bingley said the two suspects know each other and the victim of the alleged bat attack is not co-operating with police thus far.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with attempted murder in Halloween night stabbing

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lake Country Calendar

Previous story
Nanaimo Fire Rescue’s 911 dispatch service to be contracted out next year
Next story
Regional District of Nanaimo asks for alternate approval for charge-station costs

Just Posted

Most Read