Man arrested after fight with baseball bat breaks out at Kamloops bus loops

The incident took place on the afternoon of Halloween

Kamloops RCMP received reports of a fight at the North Shore bus exchange at 700 Tranquille Rd.

Multiple reports of the fight said one of the men had a baseball bat.

Police were on the scene within two minutes and gave chase to the man with the bat into a residential area.

The suspect was captured and arrested and the bat retrieved.

The incident took place about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Jeff Bingley said the two suspects know each other and the victim of the alleged bat attack is not co-operating with police thus far.

