Man arrested after breaking into home of sleeping Victoria residents

Suspect arrested at Cook Street, Kiwanis Way

  • Oct. 17, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Victoria police chased down and arrested a man on Saturday (Oct. 17) after he broke into a Blackwood Street home where the residents were still sleeping.

Officers were called to a home in the 3000-block of Blackwood Street at 8:40 a.m. after receiving a report that a break and enter was in progress.

The suspect had broken into the home and entered the victims’ bedroom where they were still asleep. Upon him entering, they awoke and one of them chased the man out of the home and away from their property. No one was injured.

After receiving a description of the suspect from the victims, police and a Saanich K9 team attended the area and began their search. Multiple more reports from people in the surrounding neighbourhood informed police that the suspect was hiding in a tree in the 2900-block of Cook Street.

The suspect fled on foot when officers arrived in the area until he was caught by police near Cook Street and Kiwanis Way. He was not injured during the arrest, but officers did find him in possession of a weapon.

The man has been transported to cells where he will await court. He is facing recommended charges of break and enter and weapon for a dangerous purpose.

