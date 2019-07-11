Man arrested after bike theft victim spots her stolen bike for sale online

The VicPD helped return the bicycle to the proper owner

Victoria Police helped return a stolen bicycle after it was posted for sale online. (File photo)

A Victoria man was arrested after posting a stolen bike for sale online.

On July 3 a woman called the Victoria Police reporting that her bike had been stolen from an underground parking lot in the 600-block of Michigan Street.

After the call, she decided to keep an eye out on local websites and found her bike posted for sale within a week.

She had a friend call the seller and offered to meet him to buy the bike.

When the seller and suspected thief arrived for the morning meeting on Wednesday, July 10 he was greeted by plainclothes police officers.

The man was taken into custody and the bike was returned to the rightful owner.

Police are reminding people that bike thefts are on the rise and that this bicycle had been locked and stored within an underground parking area.

Police highly encourage residents to register their bikes to make it easier to identify them if stolen. Online registration is free.

For more information, you can visit vicpd.ca/bike.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

