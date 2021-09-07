Man allegedly under the influence of cannabis crashes on the highway in north Nanaimo

Incident took place at the old Island Highway-Oliver Road intersection Monday, Sept. 6

Nanaimo RCMP were on scene of a two-vehicle accident on old Island Highway and Oliver Road the night of Sept. 6. (News Bulletin file)

A man, allegedly under the influence of cannabis, had his licence suspended after his car was destroyed in a crash in Nanaimo’s north end last night.

The two-vehicle accident took place on the highway and Oliver Road just after 9 p.m. Sept. 6, according to Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

A driver of a Honda Pilot told police she had been travelling northbound in the fast lane and indicated “there was an older-model Chrysler Sebring tailgating her,” O’Brien said.

“The Sebring decides to cut to the slow lane and try to pass the Pilot, and in doing so [it] clips the front of the Honda Pilot, causing the Sebring to flip and go a little airborne and roll,” O’Brien said.

He said the 52-year-old driver, the only occupant of the Sebring, sustained only cuts and scrapes and allegedly admitted to smoking cannabis.

“He was transported to hospital for precautionary reasons, blood demand was completed and seized for further evaluation,” O’Brien said, adding that the man, who is from Haida Gwaii, was given a 24-hour driving prohibition.

There could be charges under the Motor Vehicle Act, dependent on blood analysis results, police say.

The Chrysler was wrecked and was towed from the scene. The Honda suffered minor damage, said O’Brien, and the woman suffered no injuries.

