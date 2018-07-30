Man allegedly pushed into traffic after leaving PNE show

Police are searching for a suspect after they say a Surrey man was pushed into traffic after trying to help a woman while leaving the PNE in July.

According to police, two men were leaving a concert at the PNE Amphitheatre at around 10:30 p.m. on July 15 when they noticed a women who seemed to be intoxicated.

The duo briefly paused to check on the woman and then continued walking when she told them she was fine.

The pair allege that just after they spoke to the woman, they were confronted by an “agitated” man who pushed one of them into the road, where he was struck and run over by a white SUV.

Police say the 37-year-old Surrey man is now recovering from serious, but no longer life-threatening injuries.

The driver pulled over and waited for police as bystanders tried, but ultimately failed, to detain both the agitated man and his female friend.

“We have obtained dash-cam video from the SUV involved in the collision,” said Cst. Jason Doucette.

“We are asking the suspect to turn himself in, but if he doesn’t, we are confident that someone will come forward to identity him and his friend.”

The agitated man is described as a six to six-foot-two man Caucasian in his mid-20s with a heavy athletic built. He had short dark hair, dark stubble and was wearing a black crew neck t-shirt and dark shorts.

A composite sketch of a suspect in an alleged mid-July PNE assault. (Vancouver Police handout)

The woman, who police believe was the man’s friend, is described as Asian, 20-25 years old, five-foot-two to five-foot-four with a slim build. She had medium-length black hair and was wearing either a white tank top or sundress.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 604-717-2541 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

