Man allegedly found with fake gun after police investigate break-in

Charges laid after incident on Sunday night in Abbotsford

  • Nov. 26, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A 28-year-old man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a construction site in Abbotsford on Sunday night and then being found carrying an airsoft handgun.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said police were alerted by an alarm company that a man had broken into a gated construction site in the 3700 block of Townline Road.

When officers arrived, the man was no longer inside the complex, but they found a person matching his description not far from the scene.

The man was detained, and police discovered that he had a replica gun tucked into the waistband of his pants, Bird said.

Patrick Robert Morgan Saunders has now been charged with break-and-enter, carrying a weapon or prohibited device, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

