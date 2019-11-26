Man allegedly found with fake gun after police investigate break-in

A 28-year-old man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a construction site in Abbotsford on Sunday night and then being found carrying an airsoft handgun.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said police were alerted by an alarm company that a man had broken into a gated construction site in the 3700 block of Townline Road.

When officers arrived, the man was no longer inside the complex, but they found a person matching his description not far from the scene.

The man was detained, and police discovered that he had a replica gun tucked into the waistband of his pants, Bird said.

Patrick Robert Morgan Saunders has now been charged with break-and-enter, carrying a weapon or prohibited device, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

