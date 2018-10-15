Man allegedly exposed himself to kids in Penticton park

Penticton RCMP said a man who allegedly exposed himself to two kids at a park on Sunday was arrested.
Const. James Grandy said the man, who is set to appear in Penticton court this afternoon, was taken into custody after he allegedly exposed himself to kids playing at the Penticton Safety Village on Oct. 14.
