Man allegedly exposed himself to 10-year-old girl in Yarrow

Chilliwack RCMP issue fan-out advisory to parents with sketch of suspect

Sketch of suspect who exposed himself to 10-year-old girl in Yarrow on Dec. 18 at 2:15 p.m.

Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl in Yarrow on Monday.

Chilliwack RCMP are warning the public of the suspected indecent act toward the child on Dec. 18 at around 2:15 p.m.

The girl reported the older white male allegedly exposed himself while she was walking in the 4600-block of Community Street.

“Fortunately the young girl did the right thing, and immediately ran home,” said Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

RCMP worked with the Chilliwack School District, and a school fan-out advisory was issued Dec. 22 to warn parents of the incident.

“Police are advising parents to review street proofing safety tips with their children, such as avoiding long conversations with strangers and walking to places with a buddy,” Rail said.

The suspect is described as: Caucasian male; aged 60 to 69; height 175 centimetres (5’9″); weight 82 kilogramss (181 lbs); with grey hair worn in a ponytail.

He was wearing a navy blue sweat shirt and “scrubs” style pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

