Man allegedly breaks into Nanaimo home, bear-sprays woman

RCMP ask for the public's help to try to locate David Arlen Thomas, whom they call a 'violent offender'

A man who is wanted by Nanaimo RCMP allegedly made another break-in attempt at a home he is not allowed to visit.

According to a police press release, on June 7, David Arlen Thomas allegedly broke into a house in north Nanaimo where a woman was present, and though she was able to flee, he allegedly chased her, sprayed bear spray at her and fled on a bicycle.

“These were terrifying experiences for the female and it appears the violence is escalating,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release. “We are doing what we can to help with her personal safety and we are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Thomas and to hold him accountable for his actions.”

RCMP previously issued a press release advising that Thomas, 26, was wanted for break-and-enter and breaching the terms of his probation following a March 23 incident when he was suspected of trying to break into a north Nanaimo home. Police say Thomas is prohibited from going to that particular property and from possessing tools that could be used in break-ins.

Thomas is 5-foot-7, 140 pounds and has a tattoo spelling ‘Indian’ on his left forearm. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni Valley News