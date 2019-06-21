Man allegedly assaulted while riding bike in downtown Vernon

"The victim in this incident is not cooperating with police at this time, therefore no arrests have made"

On Thursday, June 20, shortly after 7:30 p.m., RCMP officers were called to 33rd Street and Coldstream Avenue for a reported assault.

Officers found a 30-year-old, Vernon male, on the ground with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The male was transported to the nearest medical facility by Emergency Health Services.

“The victim in this incident is not cooperating with police at this time, therefore no arrests have made,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “The two males involved are known to each other and police believe it was a targeted attack.”

