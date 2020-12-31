Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing during Boxing Day fight in Qualicum Beach

Oceanside RCMP say a 46-year-old man is recovering from a serious stab wound after a Boxing Day fight at Riverside Resort campground in Qualicum Beach.

Oceanside RCMP Cpl. Jesse Foreman reported via email that police were called the scene after two men, who knew each other, got into a scuffle at approximately 4 p.m. A 27-year-old man produced a knife and stabbed the 46-year-old, who was airlifted to hospital due to the seriousness of his injury.

READ MORE: Police arrest man on Canada-wide warrant in Courtenay

The younger man was co-operative with police and has since been released on an undertaking with several conditions. An assault with a weapon charge is now pending. The younger man will make his first appearance in court on Jan. 26.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News