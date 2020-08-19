A man was airlifted by helicopter from the grounds of the Nanaimo Fish and Game Protective Association the afternoon of Aug. 19, after suffering injuries in a dirt bike accident in the Harewood Plains area. (Chris Bush/Nanaimo News Bulletin)

Man airlifted to hospital after dirt bike accident in south Nanaimo

Man transported by helicopter from Nanaimo Fish and Game Protective Association grounds

Nanaimo Fish and Game Protective Association shut down its ranges temporarily to allow for an injured dirt biker to be airlifted to hospital this afternoon.

Crews responded to a medical aid call about 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, near Harewood Mines Road. According to first responders on scene, the 20-year-0ld man fell off his dirt bike, about 1.5 kilometres in the Harewood Plains area.

Emergency crews had to hike into the area to extract the injured man.

The man was brought to the association’s site, where a helicopter took him to hospital.

While specific injuries were not known, responders on scene said he suffered significant injuries.

It was not known which hospital the man was transported to.

– With files from Chris Bush, Nanaimo News Bulletin

