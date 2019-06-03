Man acquitted as Nelson jury trial cut short

A man was acquitted of drug charges last week in a Nelson jury trial without the jury hearing any evidence.

Jesse Lamoureux pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one of possession for the purpose of trafficking after his arrest Aug. 14, 2017 in the Salmo area.

Justice Mark McEwen and a 12-member jury were expected to hear testimony for four days begining last Wednesday.

However, defence counsel Don White applied to exclude evidence. A voir dire was held without the jury present to hear the motion, which the judge granted.

With the evidence tossed, an acquittal was registered.