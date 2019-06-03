Nelson courthouse. File photo

Man acquitted as Nelson jury trial cut short

Evidence tossed out in drug case

  • Jun. 3, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A man was acquitted of drug charges last week in a Nelson jury trial without the jury hearing any evidence.

Jesse Lamoureux pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one of possession for the purpose of trafficking after his arrest Aug. 14, 2017 in the Salmo area.

Justice Mark McEwen and a 12-member jury were expected to hear testimony for four days begining last Wednesday.

However, defence counsel Don White applied to exclude evidence. A voir dire was held without the jury present to hear the motion, which the judge granted.

With the evidence tossed, an acquittal was registered.

Previous story
Gilbert Smith Forest Products in Barriere recognizes a great safety record
Next story
Qualicum Beach School of Dance speech arts students win big at provincial competition

Just Posted

Most Read