Man accused with pulling hair, spitting faces two charges

Two counts of assault stem from incident in Salmon Arm in January

The man arrested for pulling a woman’s hair and then spitting on a police officer will face a pair of assault charges in Salmon Arm court in April.

Christopher Kent Kinakin, born in 1954, is charged with one count of assault and another of assaulting a peace officer, stemming from an incident in January.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on April 10.

The Salmon Arm RCMP were called to Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus on Jan. 18 after a man allegedly assaulted a female staff member by pulling her hair.

Police arrested Kinakin and took him to the local RCMP detachment. Once there, he spat on an officer while he was being processed, police reported in a news release.

Kinakin was released after he had calmed down.

The April court date adds to a number of court appearances for Kinakin in several communities.

