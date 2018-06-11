Man accused in Baker St. death to appear on Castlegar court Thursday

Miles Halverson remains in custody

Miles Halverson of Slocan appeared in Nelson court Monday after being charged with an assault on the 600 block Baker St. on June 5 that led to the hospitalization and then the death of Matt Reeder.

Halverson, who is in police custody, waived his right to bail until Thursday in Castlegar court by which time he will have had time to consult a lawyer.

Crown counsel Rebecca Smyth told the media outside the Nelson courtroom that the original charge of aggravated assault is being reviewed by the crown pending more information from the police and that there may be new charges added.

