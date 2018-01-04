Man, 90, seriously injured in Surrey pedestrian crash

Photo of the police scene shortly after the incident. (Image taken from Traffic Cam)

SURREY — A 90-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after Surrey recorded its first major pedestrian-related crash of the year early Thursday evening.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m., at 72nd Avenue and 130th Street in Newton. He was struck by a Ford pickup truck.

“It looks like the driver turned left into the pedestrian there, didn’t see him for whatever reason,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said Friday. “The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.”

Schumann said the victim is in serious condition, still in hospital.

“Visibility will be considered,” Schumann said. “Nothing is being discounted right now except for speed and impairment. Those are not being considered as factors.”

In 2017, seven pedestrians were killed and 11 were seriously injured on Surrey’s streets. All told, there were 19 traffic fatalities and 23 serious injuries in Surrey in 2017.

In comparison, 10 pedestrians were killed in Surrey in 2016 and 20 were seriously injured. That year, Surrey recorded 14 fatalities and 29 people seriously hurt in crashes.

Zytaruk embed