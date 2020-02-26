Man, 36, identified as victim of Abbotsford’s first homicide of 2020

Body of Michael Ray Day was found on Keeping Road on Feb. 15

Michael Ray Day, 36, has been identified as the victim of Abbotsford’s first homicide of the year. His body was found on Keeping Road on Sumas Mountain on Feb. 15.

The body found on Keeping Road in Abbotsford on Feb. 15 has been identified as 36-year-old Michael Ray Day.

Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed that Day’s death is being investigated as a homicide – Abbotsford’s first of the year.

He said Day was known to police, and his murder is not believed to be a random act.

“Michael Day’s life came to a tragic end at the hands of individuals who we are diligently working to identify,” Jang said.

The cause of death has not been released.

Police previously reported that a resident had found a body at the side of the road in the 37200 block of Keeping Road on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 15. Keeping Road is located east of Sumas Mountain Road, not far from the Trans Mountain tank farm.

Police at the time said the death was being treated as “suspicious.”

Jang said investigators know there were witnesses at the scene who have not come forward with information.

He said they would like to speak with anyone who saw anything suspicious in the overnight hours of Feb. 14 and 15 around the area where Day’s body was found.

“Anyone who drove through the area that night who kept their dash came video is asked to contact IHIT immediately,” Jang said.

According to the provincial court database, Day had numerous convictions – mainly in Abbotsford and Chilliwack – for offences such as fleeing from a peace officer, breaching his bail and probation conditions, possessing an unauthorized firearm, fraud, identity theft, possession of stolen property, breaking and entering, and using a stolen credit card.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448, email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

