Man, 24, dead after Sunday crash on TransCanada

One man is dead after a collision on the Leigh Road overpass off the TransCanada Highway on Sunday.

West Shore RCMP have confirmed that a 24-year-old male has passed away as a result of the two vehicle head-on collision.

Just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, a BMW and an Acura collided on the Leigh Road overpass. The BMW, travelling southbound, had two passengers – neither of which reported serious injuries to RCMP.

An Acura travelling northbound carried three passengers including the male driver, 24, who has since passed away.

“This is a very tragic incident,” said Const. Nancy Saggar. “Although it is unknown if weather was a contributing factor in this case, it has since started snowing and we would like to remind motorists to please slow down and drive according to road conditions.”

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor. The exact cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The area was the site of another fatal crash in early January.

